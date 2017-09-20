All apartments in Houston
4131 Hill Oak Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

4131 Hill Oak Drive

4131 Hill Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Hill Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4131 Hill Oak Drive - Adorable one story 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet neighborhood street, Granite counter tops and full mature trees in front yard. Backyard fully fenced and storage unit included with storm door.

(RLNE5332583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have any available units?
4131 Hill Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4131 Hill Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Hill Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Hill Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Hill Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4131 Hill Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Hill Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Hill Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Hill Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Hill Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Hill Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4131 Hill Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

