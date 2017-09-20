4131 Hill Oak Drive, Houston, TX 77092 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
4131 Hill Oak Drive - Adorable one story 3-4 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet neighborhood street, Granite counter tops and full mature trees in front yard. Backyard fully fenced and storage unit included with storm door.
(RLNE5332583)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
