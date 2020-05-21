All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4130 Regency Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4130 Regency Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4130 Regency Drive

4130 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4130 Regency Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home quietly nestled on an oversized lot with mature trees in the peaceful Brentwood West community. This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. Impressive floor plan includes formal living and formal dining rooms. The spacious living room has exposed beam ceiling, built in shelving and large sliding glass doors leading to the extended covered patio. Attractive tile flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Quaint breakfast area offers a bay window providing relaxing views of the huge backyard. Gourmet kitchen is complete with a convenient breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Relaxing master retreat is large and features dual sinks and tile shower. Conveniently located just minutes from Hobby Elementary and Brentwood Park. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Regency Drive have any available units?
4130 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Regency Drive have?
Some of 4130 Regency Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Regency Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4130 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 4130 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Regency Drive have a pool?
No, 4130 Regency Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 4130 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 Regency Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston