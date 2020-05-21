4130 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story home quietly nestled on an oversized lot with mature trees in the peaceful Brentwood West community. This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready. Impressive floor plan includes formal living and formal dining rooms. The spacious living room has exposed beam ceiling, built in shelving and large sliding glass doors leading to the extended covered patio. Attractive tile flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Quaint breakfast area offers a bay window providing relaxing views of the huge backyard. Gourmet kitchen is complete with a convenient breakfast bar, granite countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless appliances and tile backsplash. Relaxing master retreat is large and features dual sinks and tile shower. Conveniently located just minutes from Hobby Elementary and Brentwood Park. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!