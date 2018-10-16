4130 Purdue Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

DID NOT FLOOD! Beautifully maintained brick home in desirable West University w/close proximity to Judson park. Large corner lot is fully fenced and secluded w/lush greenery. Formal living/study and dining. Beautiful hardwoods. Built-ins in both living/study and family room. Chef's kitchen with island, granite countertops, 5-burner gas range, double oven, and built-in wine rack. All bedrooms up. Master features two spacious closets, master bath w/double sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Full guest quarters above garage. All appliances included! Prime location! Convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants, and all the West U amenities. Minutes to the prestigious Texas Medical Center, Galleria, Downtown, and more! Zoned to West U Elementary!