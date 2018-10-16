All apartments in Houston
4130 Purdue Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

4130 Purdue Street

4130 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

4130 Purdue Street, Houston, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DID NOT FLOOD! Beautifully maintained brick home in desirable West University w/close proximity to Judson park. Large corner lot is fully fenced and secluded w/lush greenery. Formal living/study and dining. Beautiful hardwoods. Built-ins in both living/study and family room. Chef's kitchen with island, granite countertops, 5-burner gas range, double oven, and built-in wine rack. All bedrooms up. Master features two spacious closets, master bath w/double sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Full guest quarters above garage. All appliances included! Prime location! Convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants, and all the West U amenities. Minutes to the prestigious Texas Medical Center, Galleria, Downtown, and more! Zoned to West U Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 Purdue Street have any available units?
4130 Purdue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 Purdue Street have?
Some of 4130 Purdue Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 Purdue Street currently offering any rent specials?
4130 Purdue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 Purdue Street pet-friendly?
No, 4130 Purdue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4130 Purdue Street offer parking?
Yes, 4130 Purdue Street offers parking.
Does 4130 Purdue Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 Purdue Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 Purdue Street have a pool?
No, 4130 Purdue Street does not have a pool.
Does 4130 Purdue Street have accessible units?
No, 4130 Purdue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 Purdue Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 Purdue Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
