4130 Purdue Street

Amenities
DID NOT FLOOD! Beautifully maintained brick home in desirable West University w/close proximity to Judson park. Large corner lot is fully fenced and secluded w/lush greenery. Formal living/study and dining. Beautiful hardwoods. Built-ins in both living/study and family room. Chef's kitchen with island, granite countertops, 5-burner gas range, double oven, and built-in wine rack. All bedrooms up. Master features two spacious closets, master bath w/double sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Full guest quarters above garage. All appliances included! Prime location! Convenient to nearby shopping, restaurants, and all the West U amenities. Minutes to the prestigious Texas Medical Center, Galleria, Downtown, and more! Zoned to West U Elementary!