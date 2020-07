Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Get the most for your money - most spacious home in the subdivision. This home with excellent value is in the heart of Montrose with proximity to shopping, fine dining, and the area amenities that make this neighborhood desirable. Very large master suite has its own balcony overlooking the backyard. Each of three bedrooms have their own walk-in closet and bathroom. Visit this home and enjoy the abundance of sunlight coming in!