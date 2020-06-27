All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:11 PM

4123 Mcduffie Street

4123 Mcduffie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4123 Mcduffie Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
*Available for move-in on May 1st*. Beautifully updated 3 bed/3 bath home with an open-concept floor plan located in the heart of Montrose. Walking distance to Houston's top-rated restaurants, nightlife, and museums. Corner lot unit is gated and fully-fenced for pets and AstroTurf for low maintenance. The wood deck patio is perfect to entertain friends and family. Meticulously maintained and loved by owners and current tenants. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No in-person showings allowed until current tenant moves out at the end of April. We will gladly FaceTime or offer virtual showings at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 Mcduffie Street have any available units?
4123 Mcduffie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 Mcduffie Street have?
Some of 4123 Mcduffie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 Mcduffie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Mcduffie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Mcduffie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Mcduffie Street is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Mcduffie Street offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Mcduffie Street offers parking.
Does 4123 Mcduffie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4123 Mcduffie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Mcduffie Street have a pool?
No, 4123 Mcduffie Street does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Mcduffie Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4123 Mcduffie Street has accessible units.
Does 4123 Mcduffie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 Mcduffie Street has units with dishwashers.

