4123 Mcduffie Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

*Available for move-in on May 1st*. Beautifully updated 3 bed/3 bath home with an open-concept floor plan located in the heart of Montrose. Walking distance to Houston's top-rated restaurants, nightlife, and museums. Corner lot unit is gated and fully-fenced for pets and AstroTurf for low maintenance. The wood deck patio is perfect to entertain friends and family. Meticulously maintained and loved by owners and current tenants. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No in-person showings allowed until current tenant moves out at the end of April. We will gladly FaceTime or offer virtual showings at your convenience.