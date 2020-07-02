Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence Heights. Property is completely fenced in with a huge back yard. Quick and easy access to 610. Close proximity to new Whole Foods on Yale at 610. Refrigerator included. The grass isn't blue but the house is! Come take a look!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have any available units?
4119 Bluegrass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4119 Bluegrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Bluegrass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.