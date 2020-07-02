All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 17 2019 at 5:44 AM

4119 Bluegrass Street

Location

4119 Bluegrass Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence Heights. Property is completely fenced in with a huge back yard. Quick and easy access to 610. Close proximity to new Whole Foods on Yale at 610. Refrigerator included. The grass isn't blue but the house is! Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have any available units?
4119 Bluegrass Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4119 Bluegrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Bluegrass Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Bluegrass Street pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street offer parking?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have a pool?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have accessible units?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Bluegrass Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Bluegrass Street does not have units with air conditioning.

