Houston, TX
4115 Meadowgold Lane
Last updated March 8 2020

4115 Meadowgold Lane

4115 Meadowgold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Meadowgold Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
elevator
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
pool
*Ask about the no upfront security deposit program for those that qualify! Ideal floor-plan design, with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Lovely family room space, dining/breakfast room, spacious kitchen, steel kitchen appliances, & lovely cabinetry. Remarkable patio deck with a traditional backyard. Spacious Master Suite with a stunning Master Suite bathroom with sky and outside views from the ceiling, huge mirrors, and closeted toilet.*added amenity $10 mandatory filter fee will be included to help lower energy bills. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows $44/m for one and $28/m per additional pet. Max of two.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have any available units?
4115 Meadowgold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have?
Some of 4115 Meadowgold Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Meadowgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Meadowgold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Meadowgold Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Meadowgold Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane offer parking?
No, 4115 Meadowgold Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Meadowgold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4115 Meadowgold Lane has a pool.
Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have accessible units?
No, 4115 Meadowgold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Meadowgold Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Meadowgold Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

