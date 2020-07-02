4115 Meadowgold Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool elevator fireplace

*Ask about the no upfront security deposit program for those that qualify! Ideal floor-plan design, with 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Lovely family room space, dining/breakfast room, spacious kitchen, steel kitchen appliances, & lovely cabinetry. Remarkable patio deck with a traditional backyard. Spacious Master Suite with a stunning Master Suite bathroom with sky and outside views from the ceiling, huge mirrors, and closeted toilet.*added amenity $10 mandatory filter fee will be included to help lower energy bills. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows $44/m for one and $28/m per additional pet. Max of two.