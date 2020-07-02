All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4114 Brookfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4114 Brookfield Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:21 PM

4114 Brookfield Drive

4114 Brookfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4114 Brookfield Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLICK HERE FOR SELF SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!
This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with attached garage, large front yard, hard floors in common areas, spacious office, washer/dryer hookup, upgraded kitchen, covered patio in backyard, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Brookfield Drive have any available units?
4114 Brookfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Brookfield Drive have?
Some of 4114 Brookfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Brookfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Brookfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Brookfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 Brookfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4114 Brookfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Brookfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4114 Brookfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 Brookfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Brookfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4114 Brookfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Brookfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4114 Brookfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Brookfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 Brookfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Oaks of Westchase
2851 Wallingford Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston