4114 Brookfield Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CLICK HERE FOR SELF SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Houston, Tx is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with attached garage, large front yard, hard floors in common areas, spacious office, washer/dryer hookup, upgraded kitchen, covered patio in backyard, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.