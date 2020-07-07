All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:12 AM

4109 Grassmere

4109 Grassmere St · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Grassmere St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IWM - indivisual water meter located at 4111 Grassmere

City Converted account to Residential
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Grassmere have any available units?
4109 Grassmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4109 Grassmere currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Grassmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Grassmere pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Grassmere is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Grassmere offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Grassmere offers parking.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Grassmere have a pool?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Grassmere have accessible units?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have units with air conditioning.

