Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4109 Grassmere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4109 Grassmere
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:12 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4109 Grassmere
4109 Grassmere St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4109 Grassmere St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IWM - indivisual water meter located at 4111 Grassmere
City Converted account to Residential
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Grassmere have any available units?
4109 Grassmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4109 Grassmere currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Grassmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Grassmere pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Grassmere is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Grassmere offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Grassmere offers parking.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Grassmere have a pool?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Grassmere have accessible units?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Grassmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Grassmere does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Villas At Bunker Hill
9757 Pine Lake Dr
Houston, TX 77055
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston