Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 baths spacious open living with 2450 sqft home. Fully furnished home, and wash and dryer included. Hardwood floors and tile, granite counters, two car garage. Minutes from the medical center (4 miles) downtown (5 miles), the galleria (7 miles), heights (7miles), and newly built HEB blocks away. Easy access to everything. This is a must see.