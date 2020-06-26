All apartments in Houston
403 River Forest Ct

403 River Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

403 River Forest Court, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully renovated and furnished home in Nottingham Forest. PRIVATE POOL!
This is NOT long-term rental- we are seeking a responsible Home Manager to reside in the home while it is for sale.

What is a Home Manager? https://www.showhomes.com/houston/story.php?media_id=269

7 signs youre a good Home Manager candidate:

1. Youre Relocating... but also extremely tidy
2. Youre Seeking Temporary Housing... and are naturally neat and detail-oriented
3. Youre Building a New Home... and maintaining a temporary home sounds awesome
4. Youre Going Through Family Changes Such As Divorce... and need order & cleanliness
5. Youre An Individual or Couple Looking to Maintain Their Currently Level of Living or Lifestyle
6. Youre Looking To Get Familiar With An Area Before Purchasing... and want to do so in style
7. Youre a Professional Looking For Flexibility As There Are No Long Term Lease Requirements

Do any of these sound like you?
Keep reading...

Upon acceptance to the program, Home Managers:

- Provide a Damage and Cleaning Deposit equal to the Monthly Fee (any unused portion will be refunded upon leaving the Program)
- Pay their Monthly Fee while residing in the Home
- Pay utilities
- Perform minor maintenance and pay for minor maintenance items such as light bulbs, etc, that need replacement from normal usage
- Pay costs for their initial move into the home, if any
- Keep the home show-ready; youll be given notice on days the home has a viewing (during which the home should be empty and left in tip-top shape)

Apply here: https://www.franman2.com/hmapp/index.php?page=hmlogin&fran_id=1028&app_id=

For more information go to showhomeshouston.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 River Forest Ct have any available units?
403 River Forest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 403 River Forest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
403 River Forest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 River Forest Ct pet-friendly?
No, 403 River Forest Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 403 River Forest Ct offer parking?
No, 403 River Forest Ct does not offer parking.
Does 403 River Forest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 River Forest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 River Forest Ct have a pool?
Yes, 403 River Forest Ct has a pool.
Does 403 River Forest Ct have accessible units?
No, 403 River Forest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 403 River Forest Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 River Forest Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 River Forest Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 River Forest Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

