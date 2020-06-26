403 River Forest Ct

Amenities

recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully renovated and furnished home in Nottingham Forest. PRIVATE POOL!

This is NOT long-term rental- we are seeking a responsible Home Manager to reside in the home while it is for sale.



What is a Home Manager? https://www.showhomes.com/houston/story.php?media_id=269



7 signs youre a good Home Manager candidate:



1. Youre Relocating... but also extremely tidy

2. Youre Seeking Temporary Housing... and are naturally neat and detail-oriented

3. Youre Building a New Home... and maintaining a temporary home sounds awesome

4. Youre Going Through Family Changes Such As Divorce... and need order & cleanliness

5. Youre An Individual or Couple Looking to Maintain Their Currently Level of Living or Lifestyle

6. Youre Looking To Get Familiar With An Area Before Purchasing... and want to do so in style

7. Youre a Professional Looking For Flexibility As There Are No Long Term Lease Requirements



Do any of these sound like you?

Keep reading...



Upon acceptance to the program, Home Managers:



- Provide a Damage and Cleaning Deposit equal to the Monthly Fee (any unused portion will be refunded upon leaving the Program)

- Pay their Monthly Fee while residing in the Home

- Pay utilities

- Perform minor maintenance and pay for minor maintenance items such as light bulbs, etc, that need replacement from normal usage

- Pay costs for their initial move into the home, if any

- Keep the home show-ready; youll be given notice on days the home has a viewing (during which the home should be empty and left in tip-top shape)



Apply here: https://www.franman2.com/hmapp/index.php?page=hmlogin&fran_id=1028&app_id=



For more information go to showhomeshouston.com.