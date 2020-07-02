4028 Overbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Remarkable opportunity to live in the center of it all and be able to walk to almost anywhere you want to go. One mile east of Galleria and River Oaks District, one mile North of Highland Village and Central Market, 10 minutes to Downtown and Medical Center, Houston Zoo and Herman Park, the Museum District and the list goes on. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and a den, large private backyard with gorgeous mature trees, 2 fireplaces, washer, dryer and refrigerator. It's very unique and has a very pleasant ambience, it has been very well maintained and all the air ducts were professionally cleaned in July, 2019. Come live your dream in this extraordinary neighborhood and just as extraordinary home that is zoned to highly acclaimed River Oaks Elementary.