4028 Overbrook Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 3:44 PM

4028 Overbrook Lane

4028 Overbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Overbrook Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkable opportunity to live in the center of it all and be able to walk to almost anywhere you want to go. One mile east of Galleria and River Oaks District, one mile North of Highland Village and Central Market, 10 minutes to Downtown and Medical Center, Houston Zoo and Herman Park, the Museum District and the list goes on. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms and a den, large private backyard with gorgeous mature trees, 2 fireplaces, washer, dryer and refrigerator. It's very unique and has a very pleasant ambience, it has been very well maintained and all the air ducts were professionally cleaned in July, 2019. Come live your dream in this extraordinary neighborhood and just as extraordinary home that is zoned to highly acclaimed River Oaks Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Overbrook Lane have any available units?
4028 Overbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Overbrook Lane have?
Some of 4028 Overbrook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Overbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Overbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Overbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Overbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4028 Overbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Overbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 4028 Overbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4028 Overbrook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Overbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 4028 Overbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Overbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 4028 Overbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Overbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 Overbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

