4025 Woodcraft Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing location, minuets from the Med Center, Downtown, Meyerland and down the street from Emery/Weiner. This home has been completely updated throughout. Gorgeous Kitchen, Open living/dinning layout with lots of natural light, Beautiful bath, Great size bedrooms with nice closets, cozy den with a free standing fireplace, deck in the backyard for bbq in the summer and lots of room for the kids to play in the privacy of this fully fenced backyard. Never flooded. Will NOT LAST LONG. Fireplace is inoperable and for aesthetics only.