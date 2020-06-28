All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
4025 Woodcraft Street
4025 Woodcraft Street

4025 Woodcraft Street · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Woodcraft Street, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing location, minuets from the Med Center, Downtown, Meyerland and down the street from Emery/Weiner. This home has been completely updated throughout. Gorgeous Kitchen, Open living/dinning layout with lots of natural light, Beautiful bath, Great size bedrooms with nice closets, cozy den with a free standing fireplace, deck in the backyard for bbq in the summer and lots of room for the kids to play in the privacy of this fully fenced backyard. Never flooded. Will NOT LAST LONG. Fireplace is inoperable and for aesthetics only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

