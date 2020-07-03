4019 Redwin Circle

Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous home with No Carpet. This beautiful rental home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Items required to lease this home -Drivers license, last three check stubs also the owner requires a background and credit check.Documents Required:Lease application filled out completely, 3 last check stubs, copy of drivers license and application feeRequirements that you should meet3x Rent,600+ Credit Score,No evictions,No collections,No bankruptcies,Verifiable Rental History