Houston, TX
4019 Redwin Circle
Last updated October 24 2019 at 10:50 PM

4019 Redwin Circle

4019 Redwin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Redwin Circle, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous home with No Carpet. This beautiful rental home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Items required to lease this home -Drivers license, last three check stubs also the owner requires a background and credit check.Documents Required:Lease application filled out completely, 3 last check stubs, copy of drivers license and application feeRequirements that you should meet3x Rent,600+ Credit Score,No evictions,No collections,No bankruptcies,Verifiable Rental History

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Redwin Circle have any available units?
4019 Redwin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4019 Redwin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Redwin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Redwin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Redwin Circle offers parking.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle have a pool?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle have accessible units?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Redwin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Redwin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

