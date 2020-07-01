All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln.

3902 Sweetgum Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Sweetgum Hill Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Kingwood! - You do not want to miss this 4 bedroom family home in quiet cul-de-sac! Lots of upgrades and updates! The living room is nice and cozy with a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen features black appliances, tile backsplash and loads of cabinet space. Master features vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Guest rooms are nice sized, perfect for your growing family or for entertaining guests. Huge backyard offers room and no back neighbors! Schedule your showing today via Showmojo.com.

Renters insurance required. Tenant pays all utilities.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4613800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have any available units?
3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have?
Some of 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. offer parking?
No, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have a pool?
No, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Sweetgum Hill Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

