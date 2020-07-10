All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:51 PM

3902 Bennington Street

3902 Bennington Street · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Bennington Street, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701348?source=marketing

*** $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! ***

** CURRENTLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 **

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Check this out! Recently built, never lived in property ready to be your home! This beauty comes with a large, open kitchen with new stove, dishwasher, and disposal! 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 baths, and an inside the house utility closet. Tile flooring throughout as well as beautiful sunlight illumination. Large driveway, covered patio, and a broad fenced backyard as well. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 Bennington Street have any available units?
3902 Bennington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Bennington Street have?
Some of 3902 Bennington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Bennington Street currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Bennington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Bennington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Bennington Street is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Bennington Street offer parking?
No, 3902 Bennington Street does not offer parking.
Does 3902 Bennington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 Bennington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Bennington Street have a pool?
No, 3902 Bennington Street does not have a pool.
Does 3902 Bennington Street have accessible units?
No, 3902 Bennington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Bennington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 Bennington Street has units with dishwashers.

