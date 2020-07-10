3902 Bennington Street

Amenities

*** $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! ***



** CURRENTLY ACCEPTING SECTION 8 **



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1275

Security Deposit: $1075

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Check this out! Recently built, never lived in property ready to be your home! This beauty comes with a large, open kitchen with new stove, dishwasher, and disposal! 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 baths, and an inside the house utility closet. Tile flooring throughout as well as beautiful sunlight illumination. Large driveway, covered patio, and a broad fenced backyard as well. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



