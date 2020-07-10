3902 Bennington Street

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Check this out! Recently built, never lived in property ready to be your home! This beauty comes with a large, open kitchen with new stove, dishwasher, and disposal! 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 baths, and an inside the house utility closet. Tile flooring throughout as well as beautiful sunlight illumination. Large driveway, covered patio, and a broad fenced backyard as well. Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
