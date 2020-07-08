3821 Woodleigh Street - 7

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included air conditioning refrigerator

This property is about 150 sqft, stand along building part of a 7 unit apartment complex in the back. Would you like to live simple, easy, affordable? Saving for the future? This is the perfect spot for you. All Bills paid. Walking distance to light rail and Kroger. Ideal for someone who works all day and needs a place to sleep or someone who wants a taste of tiny living.

3821 Woodleigh St is located in Harris County, the 77023 ZIP Code, it is a 7 unit multi-family complex in the East End Revitalized area with a great location and access to many amenities within walking distance. The Houston Independent School District attendance zone.