All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3821 Woodleigh Street - 7
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:15 AM

3821 Woodleigh Street - 7

3821 Woodleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3821 Woodleigh Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This property is about 150 sqft, stand along building part of a 7 unit apartment complex in the back. Would you like to live simple, easy, affordable? Saving for the future? This is the perfect spot for you. All Bills paid. Walking distance to light rail and Kroger. Ideal for someone who works all day and needs a place to sleep or someone who wants a taste of tiny living.
3821 Woodleigh St is located in Harris County, the 77023 ZIP Code, it is a 7 unit multi-family complex in the East End Revitalized area with a great location and access to many amenities within walking distance. The Houston Independent School District attendance zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have any available units?
3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have?
Some of 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 offer parking?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have a pool?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have accessible units?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 Woodleigh Street - 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston