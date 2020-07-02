All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121

3788 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greenway - Upper Kirby
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3788 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
internet cafe
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet cafe
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Pearl Greenway | Upper Kirby Apartments Near River Oaks

Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether youre enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, youll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again. Enjoy your Vegas-style pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling stations, Platinum Athletic Club, Cyber Cafe with large-screen TV, lap pool, and dog park with a fountain, play obstacles, dog wash and covered bar area.
And with an absolutely perfect location, it truly doesnt get better than Pearl Greenway. Situated in the growing Greenway Plaza Business District, our apartments are surrounded by every convenience you could imagine. Theres never a dull responsibleent at Pearl Greenway. Surrounded by the Galleria, Highland Village, Upper Kirby District, & River Oaks, Pearl Greenway apartment homes are ideally located within the Greenway Plaza business district. Whether youre out enjoying a nice stroll through the neighborhood, sampling the fine local cuisine, or looking for a little of Houstons nightlife, a wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations will keep you satisfied no matter what youre in the mood for. Come experience the life you deserve at Pearl Greenway in Houston, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have any available units?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have?
Some of 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 is pet friendly.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 offers parking.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 has a pool.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montierra
2345 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston