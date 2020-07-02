3788 Richmond Ave Unit: PGY1121

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool dog park internet cafe

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities internet cafe dog park parking pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Pearl Greenway | Upper Kirby Apartments Near River Oaks



Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether youre enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, youll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again. Enjoy your Vegas-style pool with cabanas and outdoor grilling stations, Platinum Athletic Club, Cyber Cafe with large-screen TV, lap pool, and dog park with a fountain, play obstacles, dog wash and covered bar area.

And with an absolutely perfect location, it truly doesnt get better than Pearl Greenway. Situated in the growing Greenway Plaza Business District, our apartments are surrounded by every convenience you could imagine. Theres never a dull responsibleent at Pearl Greenway. Surrounded by the Galleria, Highland Village, Upper Kirby District, & River Oaks, Pearl Greenway apartment homes are ideally located within the Greenway Plaza business district. Whether youre out enjoying a nice stroll through the neighborhood, sampling the fine local cuisine, or looking for a little of Houstons nightlife, a wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations will keep you satisfied no matter what youre in the mood for. Come experience the life you deserve at Pearl Greenway in Houston, TX.