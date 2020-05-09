All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3788 Richmond Ave

3788 Richmond Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Hostingzak Furnished Apartments Houston

3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046

If youre looking for apartment rentals in Greenway Plaza, Pearl Greenway in nearby Upper Kirby is the perfect place for you.

Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether youre enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, youll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again.

Location
With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.

Walkscore 91
A walk score of 91 means that if you live at the Luxury Community of Pearl Greenway in Greenway Plaza, most activities and errands can be accomplished on foot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Richmond Ave have any available units?
3788 Richmond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Richmond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave offer parking?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 Richmond Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 Richmond Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

