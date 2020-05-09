Amenities

Hostingzak Furnished Apartments Houston



3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046



If youre looking for apartment rentals in Greenway Plaza, Pearl Greenway in nearby Upper Kirby is the perfect place for you.



Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make Pearl Greenway the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Greenway Plaza feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience. Whether youre enjoying the perks of our stunning interiors, featuring sleek, thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchens, large open bedrooms and living rooms with private patios and balconies, or taking advantage of our generous amenities package, youll fall in love with Pearl Greenway over and over again.



Location

With the Galleria, Highland Village, River Oaks and Upper Kirby as your neighbors, youre surrounded by the best of Houston.



Walkscore 91

A walk score of 91 means that if you live at the Luxury Community of Pearl Greenway in Greenway Plaza, most activities and errands can be accomplished on foot!