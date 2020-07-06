3779 Childress Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

GREAT VALUE & Location Location!! Live amongst the beautiful live oak tree lined streets of this highly desirable pocket neighborhood of Sunset Terrace (zoned WU elementary). Lovely neighborhood with active civic association that hosts neighborhood events. Spacious and clean get ready to move into this single family home with lots of natural light, relax and enjoy the extra large yard and private swimming pool. Large rooms, walk-in closet, nice hardwood floors throughout, dining area with separate kitchen/breakfast area, and large garage with lots of storage.