Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

3779 Childress Street

Location

3779 Childress Street, Houston, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
GREAT VALUE & Location Location!! Live amongst the beautiful live oak tree lined streets of this highly desirable pocket neighborhood of Sunset Terrace (zoned WU elementary). Lovely neighborhood with active civic association that hosts neighborhood events. Spacious and clean get ready to move into this single family home with lots of natural light, relax and enjoy the extra large yard and private swimming pool. Large rooms, walk-in closet, nice hardwood floors throughout, dining area with separate kitchen/breakfast area, and large garage with lots of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Childress Street have any available units?
3779 Childress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3779 Childress Street have?
Some of 3779 Childress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 Childress Street currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Childress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Childress Street pet-friendly?
No, 3779 Childress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3779 Childress Street offer parking?
Yes, 3779 Childress Street offers parking.
Does 3779 Childress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3779 Childress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Childress Street have a pool?
Yes, 3779 Childress Street has a pool.
Does 3779 Childress Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3779 Childress Street has accessible units.
Does 3779 Childress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3779 Childress Street has units with dishwashers.

