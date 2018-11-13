All apartments in Houston
3746 E Ashford Villa Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:35 PM

3746 E Ashford Villa Lane

3746 East Ashford Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3746 East Ashford Villa Lane, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Free Application Review!! Only Pay if Landlord Decides to strongly consider your application! Gorgeous townhome in quiet gated community at Villas at Ashford Point. READY for a Move-in. This home is a 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage beauty! Nice open flowing floorplan! Beautiful living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded countertops and features a small eating area, plus a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Master bath also has upgraded counters, double sinks, tub and separate shower. New Washer & Dryer included for free. Call today to schedule a FREE appointment! This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have any available units?
3746 E Ashford Villa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have?
Some of 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3746 E Ashford Villa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane offers parking.
Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have a pool?
No, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have accessible units?
No, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3746 E Ashford Villa Lane has units with dishwashers.

