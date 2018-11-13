3746 E Ashford Villa Lane

Amenities
Free Application Review!! Only Pay if Landlord Decides to strongly consider your application! Gorgeous townhome in quiet gated community at Villas at Ashford Point. READY for a Move-in. This home is a 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage beauty! Nice open flowing floorplan! Beautiful living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded countertops and features a small eating area, plus a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Master bath also has upgraded counters, double sinks, tub and separate shower. New Washer & Dryer included for free. Call today to schedule a FREE appointment! This is a must see!!