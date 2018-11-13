3746 E Ashford Villa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Free Application Review!! Only Pay if Landlord Decides to strongly consider your application! Gorgeous townhome in quiet gated community at Villas at Ashford Point. READY for a Move-in. This home is a 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage beauty! Nice open flowing floorplan! Beautiful living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has upgraded countertops and features a small eating area, plus a breakfast bar. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Master bath also has upgraded counters, double sinks, tub and separate shower. New Washer & Dryer included for free. Call today to schedule a FREE appointment! This is a must see!!