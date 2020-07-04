All apartments in Houston
3626 LINK VALLEY DR

3626 Link Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3626 Link Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/17/19 Beautiful, Spacious 3BR/2.5 Townhome Near Med Ctr - Property Id: 136710

This beautiful, contemporary style town home offers convenient access to Medical Center, Downtown, Galleria, and major freeways with the 610 Loop. Newly renovated with 3BR/2.5BA, also features private fenced backyard, open concept living/dining/kitchen with high ceilings. Kitchen includes large island, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Fireplace, wood floors, and new carpet. All bedrooms up, Jack-and-Jill between 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Large master bedroom w/ double sinks, jetted tub and separate walk in shower. This lovely home is move in ready with 12-24 month lease term.

Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher included.
Burglar alarm system, wireless Ring doorbell, outdoor charcoal (1) and gas grill (1) included.
Furniture not included.
Property Id 136710

(RLNE5029798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have any available units?
3626 LINK VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have?
Some of 3626 LINK VALLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 LINK VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3626 LINK VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 LINK VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR offer parking?
No, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR does not offer parking.
Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 LINK VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 LINK VALLEY DR has units with dishwashers.

