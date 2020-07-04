3626 LINK VALLEY DR

Amenities

Available 08/17/19 Beautiful, Spacious 3BR/2.5 Townhome Near Med Ctr - Property Id: 136710



This beautiful, contemporary style town home offers convenient access to Medical Center, Downtown, Galleria, and major freeways with the 610 Loop. Newly renovated with 3BR/2.5BA, also features private fenced backyard, open concept living/dining/kitchen with high ceilings. Kitchen includes large island, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Fireplace, wood floors, and new carpet. All bedrooms up, Jack-and-Jill between 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Large master bedroom w/ double sinks, jetted tub and separate walk in shower. This lovely home is move in ready with 12-24 month lease term.



Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher included.

Burglar alarm system, wireless Ring doorbell, outdoor charcoal (1) and gas grill (1) included.

Furniture not included.

