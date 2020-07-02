All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3545 Bacon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3545 Bacon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3545 Bacon St

3545 Bacon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3545 Bacon St, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unique area with all SINGLE units in this community. These are small homes with front and backyards. Great location close to 288. Minutes from Downtown. Elementary next door to community.
Call us at 713-747-4998
FP3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 Bacon St have any available units?
3545 Bacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3545 Bacon St currently offering any rent specials?
3545 Bacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 Bacon St pet-friendly?
No, 3545 Bacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3545 Bacon St offer parking?
Yes, 3545 Bacon St offers parking.
Does 3545 Bacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 Bacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 Bacon St have a pool?
No, 3545 Bacon St does not have a pool.
Does 3545 Bacon St have accessible units?
No, 3545 Bacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 Bacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 Bacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3545 Bacon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3545 Bacon St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Matthew Ridge
14551 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77083
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston