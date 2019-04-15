All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
3418 Mount Vernon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3418 Mount Vernon

3418 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This home has been meticulously maintained and kept up with. The builder is still providing warranties and will make the home is a perfect fit for any buyers. Home did NOT FLOOD, no water penetration or water damage. This exceptional Townhouse offers you the best in luxury and comfort. A beautifully designed modern contemporary home with custom features throughout the entire house. Open concept style perfect for entertaining. Custom stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with stone countertops. Surround sound system and home automation. Location is perfect for anyone looking for a home in the heart of Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Mount Vernon have any available units?
3418 Mount Vernon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Mount Vernon have?
Some of 3418 Mount Vernon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Mount Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Mount Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3418 Mount Vernon offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Mount Vernon offers parking.
Does 3418 Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Mount Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Mount Vernon have a pool?
No, 3418 Mount Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Mount Vernon have accessible units?
Yes, 3418 Mount Vernon has accessible units.
Does 3418 Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Mount Vernon has units with dishwashers.

