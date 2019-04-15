3418 Mount Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This home has been meticulously maintained and kept up with. The builder is still providing warranties and will make the home is a perfect fit for any buyers. Home did NOT FLOOD, no water penetration or water damage. This exceptional Townhouse offers you the best in luxury and comfort. A beautifully designed modern contemporary home with custom features throughout the entire house. Open concept style perfect for entertaining. Custom stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with stone countertops. Surround sound system and home automation. Location is perfect for anyone looking for a home in the heart of Houston!