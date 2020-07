Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Owner pay your water bill!! All Laminated wood floor and tile floor the house! NO carpet, Nice Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom and Gameroom!! BRAND NEW Dishwasher & Stove, disposal, and faucet. Granite countertop! tiles in all wet area, all Bedrooms up,Master Bathroom with Garden Tub . Master with BIG Walk-In Closet. Game Room Up. Conveniently Located near Shopping Centers, Highway 6, I-10 and Westpark Tollway, Fridge, Washer & Dryer INCLUDED in the rent!! Ready for Move-In NOW!!