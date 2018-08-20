3406 Linkwood

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom in Knollwood Village! - Charming 3/2/2 Knollwood Village home in a quiet neighborhood! Move-in ready home close to the Texas Medical Center and zoned to Bellaire High School. Home features original hardwood flooring, fresh interior/exterior paint, recent fixtures/hardware, fireplace, crown molding and rare master bedroom walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with serving window, recent cabinets, slate countertops with decorative backsplash, built-in wine rack and pendant lighting. Did not flood!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: +1 713-972-1222



(RLNE4864288)