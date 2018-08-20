All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:23 AM

3406 Linkwood

3406 Linkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Linkwood Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Knollwood Village! - Charming 3/2/2 Knollwood Village home in a quiet neighborhood! Move-in ready home close to the Texas Medical Center and zoned to Bellaire High School. Home features original hardwood flooring, fresh interior/exterior paint, recent fixtures/hardware, fireplace, crown molding and rare master bedroom walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with serving window, recent cabinets, slate countertops with decorative backsplash, built-in wine rack and pendant lighting. Did not flood!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4864288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Linkwood have any available units?
3406 Linkwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Linkwood have?
Some of 3406 Linkwood's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Linkwood currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Linkwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Linkwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Linkwood is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Linkwood offer parking?
No, 3406 Linkwood does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Linkwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Linkwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Linkwood have a pool?
No, 3406 Linkwood does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Linkwood have accessible units?
No, 3406 Linkwood does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Linkwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Linkwood does not have units with dishwashers.

