Houston, TX
3402 Evergreen Glade Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:18 PM

3402 Evergreen Glade Drive

3402 Evergreen Glade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Evergreen Glade Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Precious one story with detached garage, sunroom looking out to wood deck and an extra room off master which is perfect for an extra bedroom, craft room, nursery, or office. This move in ready home sets on a beautiful corner lot with large shade trees. Front door entry has wood deck area for enjoying your morning coffee. Enter on to marble floored entry and to right is a large living area w/hardwood floors, fireplace, and bar area, perfect for entertaining. Formal dining to left of entry with real hardwood floors. The kitchen has solid surface countertops with custom backsplash, double ovens, and lots of cabinet space. The extra room off master can be utilized in many ways. Master bedroom has hardwood floors and a remodeled master bath with large walk in shower and custom tile inset. This master bath has two closets, double sinks, and floor to ceiling built in cabinetry. The sun porch has cedar wood walls, tons of windows looking out to spacious deck wood deck and private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have any available units?
3402 Evergreen Glade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have?
Some of 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Evergreen Glade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive offers parking.
Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have a pool?
No, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have accessible units?
No, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Evergreen Glade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

