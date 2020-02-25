3402 Evergreen Glade Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Precious one story with detached garage, sunroom looking out to wood deck and an extra room off master which is perfect for an extra bedroom, craft room, nursery, or office. This move in ready home sets on a beautiful corner lot with large shade trees. Front door entry has wood deck area for enjoying your morning coffee. Enter on to marble floored entry and to right is a large living area w/hardwood floors, fireplace, and bar area, perfect for entertaining. Formal dining to left of entry with real hardwood floors. The kitchen has solid surface countertops with custom backsplash, double ovens, and lots of cabinet space. The extra room off master can be utilized in many ways. Master bedroom has hardwood floors and a remodeled master bath with large walk in shower and custom tile inset. This master bath has two closets, double sinks, and floor to ceiling built in cabinetry. The sun porch has cedar wood walls, tons of windows looking out to spacious deck wood deck and private back yard.