Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3401 Montrose Blvd
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

3401 Montrose Blvd

3401 Montrose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
hot tub
media room
valet service
yoga
Looking for that new apartment?

  Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? 

  Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

_____________________________

Suppose for a minute that you're a genius. Not some overrated theory of relativity Einstein type of genius (so boring), but rather, a genius that's had a real impact to the progress of human civilization. I'm talking about a peanut butter and jelly type genius. A graham cracker/marshmallow/chocolate + campfire type genius. A netflix and chill type genius. You get it. Somebody important. 

  So you're a super genius, and your breakthroughs have advanced humankind by centuries. A one man/woman force of enlightenment. Sweet. And now you're super cool and famous, which means you're wealthy now. Applying your unquantifiable levels of genius and vast now to your housing search, you've decided to live at this fantastic apartment complex right by Memorial Park. It's super amazing. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One, two and three-bedroom floor plans

Gourmet Kitchens 

Concierge & Valet

Resort-Style Pool

Level 9 Amenity Area

Luxury penthouse homes available

Awe-inspiring views

Solar shades, dry bars, computer niches available in select homes 

Grand 10' ceilings

Gourmet chef's kitchen

Premium granite and quartzite countertops

Energy efficient lighting

Spa-inspired bathrooms 

Renewable hardwood floors

Expansive floor to ceiling windows 

Full walk-in closets

Designated smoke-free environment

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Freight Elevator

Conference Room

Panoramic views of Downtown, Galleria and The Medical District

Concierge Services 

Valet parking

Arts studio with private storage closets 

Convenient cold storage room with lockable fridge & freezers 

Climate-controlled wine vault with private lockers

Business and conference center with iMac computers 

15,000 sq ft of designated resident amenity space

Terrace lounge with pool views

Group fitness facility including spin bikes, ballet barre, yoga mats 

Open-air loggia with dining areas and skyline views

Elevated lawn with lounge seating

Spacious pool with private pool-side cabanas 

Pool-side aqua lounge 

Fully-equipped catering kitchen 

Private dining room with terrace 

Media room with 147 HD projector 

Valet dry cleaning service

Pet welcoming community with pet bathing stations

Online Payments Available 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Montrose Blvd have any available units?
3401 Montrose Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Montrose Blvd have?
Some of 3401 Montrose Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Montrose Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Montrose Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Montrose Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Montrose Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Montrose Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Montrose Blvd offers parking.
Does 3401 Montrose Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Montrose Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Montrose Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Montrose Blvd has a pool.
Does 3401 Montrose Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3401 Montrose Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3401 Montrose Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Montrose Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

