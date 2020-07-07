3343 Chartreuse Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub media room

Staged Luxurious 6 bedroom, 5.5 full bath, 2 masters one up & one down, plus down suite, space for relatives & friends while maintaining privacy & comfort. Mediterranean architecture offers two story great room w/ fireplace, sunlit breakfast room, family & formal areas UV window treatments highlight granite counter-tops in kitchen stainless steel appliances, spacious game room up, custom built-in bookshelves, custom workstation w/ plenty of cabinets, media room, 2 amazing stairways, walk-in closets, gas fireplace & spacious grand foyer double door entrance, 3-car garage, wrap-around back porch framed by lush landscaping, curb appeal. Heart of Houston, 8 mi W of The Galleria, accessible to Galleria, City Center, Uptown, Memorial City, Energy Corridor, West-chase, Memorial, Downtown, Medical Center, IAH & HOU airports. Spectacular 5th-hole Golf Course, breathtaking views! Community surrounded by masonry wall, manned 24/7 gate, private security.