All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3343 Chartreuse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3343 Chartreuse Way
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

3343 Chartreuse Way

3343 Chartreuse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3343 Chartreuse Way, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Staged Luxurious 6 bedroom, 5.5 full bath, 2 masters one up & one down, plus down suite, space for relatives & friends while maintaining privacy & comfort. Mediterranean architecture offers two story great room w/ fireplace, sunlit breakfast room, family & formal areas UV window treatments highlight granite counter-tops in kitchen stainless steel appliances, spacious game room up, custom built-in bookshelves, custom workstation w/ plenty of cabinets, media room, 2 amazing stairways, walk-in closets, gas fireplace & spacious grand foyer double door entrance, 3-car garage, wrap-around back porch framed by lush landscaping, curb appeal. Heart of Houston, 8 mi W of The Galleria, accessible to Galleria, City Center, Uptown, Memorial City, Energy Corridor, West-chase, Memorial, Downtown, Medical Center, IAH & HOU airports. Spectacular 5th-hole Golf Course, breathtaking views! Community surrounded by masonry wall, manned 24/7 gate, private security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Chartreuse Way have any available units?
3343 Chartreuse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 Chartreuse Way have?
Some of 3343 Chartreuse Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Chartreuse Way currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Chartreuse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Chartreuse Way pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Chartreuse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3343 Chartreuse Way offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Chartreuse Way offers parking.
Does 3343 Chartreuse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Chartreuse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Chartreuse Way have a pool?
No, 3343 Chartreuse Way does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Chartreuse Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3343 Chartreuse Way has accessible units.
Does 3343 Chartreuse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3343 Chartreuse Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston