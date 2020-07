Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Look no further! Ready for new Tenant, 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage 2 Story Town Home. All Bedrooms Upstairs with Carpet and Tile throughout the first floor. Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Master with Extra Large Walk-in Closet, Large Game Room up, Includes washer, Dryer & Refrigerator. Water, Trash Services and Front Lawn maintenance are included in the rent. Easy to maintain backyard. Located near Shopping Centers, Westpark Tollway & Hwy 6