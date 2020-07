Amenities

Lovely recent construction. Three bedrooms, 3.5 baths with attached 2-car garage. Beautiful finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite, hardwoods, high ceilings, open floorpan. Master bedroom has two closets and master bath has separate shower. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Close to downtown. Owner would consider short term lease at $3000 per month. Photos of furnished model used with permission.