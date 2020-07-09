3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED, per owner. Newly renovated 4 bed/2 bath home in Kingwood's desirable Elm Grove Village, a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with lush greenbelt trails. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, new carpet upstairs including all secondary bedrooms. The kitchen features new countertops and appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a subway tile backsplash. First-floor master bedroom, 3 large bedrooms up, with ceiling fans. Quaint reading/book nook off the second-floor landing with built-in shelves. Bathrooms are updated with granite countertops, double vanities, tub/shower in the upstairs bathroom, and a new stand up shower in master bath. Spacious backyard, covered patio perfect for entertaining. A large 10' x 13' workshop in garage wired with speakers. Great location-parks and tennis court, coffee shop, grocery store, restaurants within walking distance. Enjoy access to the community center and pool. Zoned to highly desirable Kingwood schools. Easy drive to Lake Houston.