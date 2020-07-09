All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:39 PM

3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road

3243 Cascade Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3243 Cascade Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
NEVER FLOODED, per owner. Newly renovated 4 bed/2 bath home in Kingwood's desirable Elm Grove Village, a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood with lush greenbelt trails. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor, new carpet upstairs including all secondary bedrooms. The kitchen features new countertops and appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a subway tile backsplash. First-floor master bedroom, 3 large bedrooms up, with ceiling fans. Quaint reading/book nook off the second-floor landing with built-in shelves. Bathrooms are updated with granite countertops, double vanities, tub/shower in the upstairs bathroom, and a new stand up shower in master bath. Spacious backyard, covered patio perfect for entertaining. A large 10' x 13' workshop in garage wired with speakers. Great location-parks and tennis court, coffee shop, grocery store, restaurants within walking distance. Enjoy access to the community center and pool. Zoned to highly desirable Kingwood schools. Easy drive to Lake Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have any available units?
3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have?
Some of 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road offer parking?
Yes, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road offers parking.
Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have a pool?
Yes, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road has a pool.
Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have accessible units?
Yes, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road has accessible units.
Does 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3243 Cascade Creek Dr Road has units with dishwashers.

