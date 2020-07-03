All apartments in Houston
3227 Villagedale Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:42 PM

3227 Villagedale Drive

3227 Villagedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Villagedale Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a quiet cul de sac street. The home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tiles, a farm house sink. The updates do not stop there! All the baths in the home have been updated as well, with the master bath having a unique setup with a jetted tub along with a separate shower. The closet in the master has been extended for extra storage. The backyard is very private and big enough for a pool or any entertaining you desire! The home backs up to a greenbelt with access from you backyard through a gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 Villagedale Drive have any available units?
3227 Villagedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 Villagedale Drive have?
Some of 3227 Villagedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 Villagedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3227 Villagedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 Villagedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3227 Villagedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3227 Villagedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3227 Villagedale Drive offers parking.
Does 3227 Villagedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3227 Villagedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 Villagedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3227 Villagedale Drive has a pool.
Does 3227 Villagedale Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3227 Villagedale Drive has accessible units.
Does 3227 Villagedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3227 Villagedale Drive has units with dishwashers.

