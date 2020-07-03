3227 Villagedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a quiet cul de sac street. The home features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, subway tiles, a farm house sink. The updates do not stop there! All the baths in the home have been updated as well, with the master bath having a unique setup with a jetted tub along with a separate shower. The closet in the master has been extended for extra storage. The backyard is very private and big enough for a pool or any entertaining you desire! The home backs up to a greenbelt with access from you backyard through a gate.