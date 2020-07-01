All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3220 Lamar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3220 Lamar Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:27 AM

3220 Lamar Street

3220 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3220 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
3220 Lamar - Beautiful town home close to Downtown and walking distance to Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and Dynamo Stadium. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Water and trash to be billed to tenant ledger and HOA provides lawn care for front/back yard. Second floor has large open living area with master bedroom with spacious bath area. Very modern finishes with wine bar/chiller and hardwood floors in living area. Wired for surround sound and beautiful counter tops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5247054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Lamar Street have any available units?
3220 Lamar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Lamar Street have?
Some of 3220 Lamar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Lamar Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Lamar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Lamar Street pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Lamar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3220 Lamar Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Lamar Street offers parking.
Does 3220 Lamar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Lamar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Lamar Street have a pool?
No, 3220 Lamar Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Lamar Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 Lamar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Lamar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Lamar Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverly Hill Patio Homes
6353 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77057
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston