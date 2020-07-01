3220 Lamar Street

Amenities

3220 Lamar - Beautiful town home close to Downtown and walking distance to Discovery Green, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center and Dynamo Stadium. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Water and trash to be billed to tenant ledger and HOA provides lawn care for front/back yard. Second floor has large open living area with master bedroom with spacious bath area. Very modern finishes with wine bar/chiller and hardwood floors in living area. Wired for surround sound and beautiful counter tops.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5247054)