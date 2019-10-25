All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 6 2020

322 W 22nd Street

322 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 West 22nd Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charmingly updated Heights Bungalow nestled on a large lot on a quiet street with a GARAGE APARTMENT! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features wood floors, cool color pallet and modern finishes throughout. The living and dining area flow very well together which is great for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, gas stove, convection oven, a desk area and a wine fridge. Each bedroom is equipped with extensive built-ins for storage with ample closet space. The back yard has a lovely wood deck that is a great place for a BBQ. The garage apartment features a full kitchen with quartz counters, electric stove and convection oven with stainless fridge. The kitchen is also open to the living area. There is also a bedroom with a full bathroom. Fridge, washer, dryer in both the main house and garage apartment are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 W 22nd Street have any available units?
322 W 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 W 22nd Street have?
Some of 322 W 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 W 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 W 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 W 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 322 W 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 322 W 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 W 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 322 W 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 W 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 W 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 322 W 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 W 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 322 W 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 W 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 W 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.

