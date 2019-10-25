322 W 22nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charmingly updated Heights Bungalow nestled on a large lot on a quiet street with a GARAGE APARTMENT! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features wood floors, cool color pallet and modern finishes throughout. The living and dining area flow very well together which is great for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, gas stove, convection oven, a desk area and a wine fridge. Each bedroom is equipped with extensive built-ins for storage with ample closet space. The back yard has a lovely wood deck that is a great place for a BBQ. The garage apartment features a full kitchen with quartz counters, electric stove and convection oven with stainless fridge. The kitchen is also open to the living area. There is also a bedroom with a full bathroom. Fridge, washer, dryer in both the main house and garage apartment are included.