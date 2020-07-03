All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:30 PM

3219 Village Park

3219 Village Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Village Park Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOME FOR RENT/KINGWOOD (LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED) - Property Id: 118870

Beautiful home in Hunter's Ridge. Nice, clean and updated. Included in the rent are the following amenities: lawn maintenance, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances w/gas stove, sprinkler system, Maytag upright washer and dryer, gas grill on large concrete patio off of a large back yard, patio set, extra garage refrigerator if needed, work bench. NO PETS OR SECTION 8. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 600 OR HIGHER. Please text or call Cindy if interested. (808) 358-3052. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118870
Property Id 118870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Village Park have any available units?
3219 Village Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Village Park have?
Some of 3219 Village Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Village Park currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Village Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Village Park pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Village Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3219 Village Park offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Village Park offers parking.
Does 3219 Village Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 Village Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Village Park have a pool?
No, 3219 Village Park does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Village Park have accessible units?
No, 3219 Village Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Village Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 Village Park has units with dishwashers.

