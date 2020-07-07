All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3203 Loblolly Pines Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3203 Loblolly Pines Way
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

3203 Loblolly Pines Way

3203 Loblolly Pines Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3203 Loblolly Pines Way, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Mediterranean style exterior, one story home with a 3 car garage on cul-de-sac with large 14,985 sq ft. backyard with citrus trees (orange, grapefruit, lime, tangerine). Patterned concrete driveway and lifetime concrete roof. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island kitchen, plantation shutters, cofferred ceilings, open floor plan, gas fireplace, neutral paint.. Royal Oaks Country Club is a gated community with a 24 guard, Fred Couple designed golf course, community pool and club house. HOME HAS NEVER FLOODED. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the sate of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have any available units?
3203 Loblolly Pines Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have?
Some of 3203 Loblolly Pines Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Loblolly Pines Way currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Loblolly Pines Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Loblolly Pines Way pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way offer parking?
Yes, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way offers parking.
Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have a pool?
Yes, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way has a pool.
Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have accessible units?
Yes, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way has accessible units.
Does 3203 Loblolly Pines Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 Loblolly Pines Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston