All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3137 Prospect St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3137 Prospect St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

3137 Prospect St

3137 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
MacGregor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3137 Prospect Street, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Stunning 5bd Home in a central location near everywhere you want to be! This beautiful Stucco and Stone home features 2 Master bedrooms with both separate shower and tub. Hand Scraped Hardwood floors thru-out the first floor. Custom built cabinets with granite island in kitchen. Decorative Wrought Iron stair railing with addl upgrade such as surround sound, ipad controlled smart home, triple crown molding, SS appliances, coffered and vaulted ceilings, plantation shutter and more! 2 TVs included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Prospect St have any available units?
3137 Prospect St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3137 Prospect St currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Prospect St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Prospect St pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Prospect St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3137 Prospect St offer parking?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Prospect St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Prospect St have a pool?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Prospect St have accessible units?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Prospect St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Prospect St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Prospect St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston