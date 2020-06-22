3137 Prospect St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Stunning 5bd Home in a central location near everywhere you want to be! This beautiful Stucco and Stone home features 2 Master bedrooms with both separate shower and tub. Hand Scraped Hardwood floors thru-out the first floor. Custom built cabinets with granite island in kitchen. Decorative Wrought Iron stair railing with addl upgrade such as surround sound, ipad controlled smart home, triple crown molding, SS appliances, coffered and vaulted ceilings, plantation shutter and more! 2 TVs included.