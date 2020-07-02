3121 Bloomfield Street

Amenities

This beautiful 1 story home in the sought after subdivision of Reedwoods has been completely remodeled. As you enter the home, you will notice this home fills with natural light, The master bedrooms is off to the left from the front door with its own en-suite, the other two bedrooms are towards the back right of the home and share a bath room. The family room is a great size to entertain, the kitchen/breakfast area with a doors that opens to the large fenced backyard. To top this gorgeous home off you will find a laundry closet next to the kitchen for easy access, out front you have room for 2 parked cars