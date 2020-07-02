All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 3121 Bloomfield Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
3121 Bloomfield Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:44 PM

3121 Bloomfield Street

3121 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3121 Bloomfield Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 1 story home in the sought after subdivision of Reedwoods has been completely remodeled. As you enter the home, you will notice this home fills with natural light, The master bedrooms is off to the left from the front door with its own en-suite, the other two bedrooms are towards the back right of the home and share a bath room. The family room is a great size to entertain, the kitchen/breakfast area with a doors that opens to the large fenced backyard. To top this gorgeous home off you will find a laundry closet next to the kitchen for easy access, out front you have room for 2 parked cars

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
3121 Bloomfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 3121 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Bloomfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Bloomfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Domain Memorial
14800 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
1900 Yorktown
1900 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Villages of Briar Forest
14504 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston