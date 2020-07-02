3040 Commerce St

Amenities
Located in the quickly up and coming EaDo! Minutes of a walk to Minute Maid park and BBVA Compass Stadium! This modern style single family home is available for immediate move in! Upgraded kitchen counter tops, hardwood flooring, Open concept main level with extremely high ceilings with large windows and skylight for maximum natural light! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Guest bedrooms are located on the walk in level, Master bedroom on top floor with large walk in closet.Master bathroom equipped with stand shower or tub. 2 car attached garage! You gotta come and see this house!
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit