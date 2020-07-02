All apartments in Houston
3040 Commerce St

3040 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Commerce Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cae012d042 ----
Located in the quickly up and coming EaDo! Minutes of a walk to Minute Maid park and BBVA Compass Stadium! This modern style single family home is available for immediate move in! Upgraded kitchen counter tops, hardwood flooring, Open concept main level with extremely high ceilings with large windows and skylight for maximum natural light! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Guest bedrooms are located on the walk in level, Master bedroom on top floor with large walk in closet.Master bathroom equipped with stand shower or tub. 2 car attached garage! You gotta come and see this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Commerce St have any available units?
3040 Commerce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Commerce St have?
Some of 3040 Commerce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Commerce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3040 Commerce St is pet friendly.
Does 3040 Commerce St offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Commerce St offers parking.
Does 3040 Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Commerce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Commerce St have a pool?
No, 3040 Commerce St does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Commerce St have accessible units?
No, 3040 Commerce St does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.

