3030 Misty Park Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- One of kind, patio style home w/ huge master bedroom in Houston's West side near Richmond and Eldridge. Home was recently remodeled with new neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, and new tile flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen has spacious island w/ cooktop & granite counter tops.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE3616857)