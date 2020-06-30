3007 Kenross Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

NO pets, No smokers, no exceptions. Just minutes away from Memorial City Mall, Energy Corridor, I-10 Katy Frwy, U.S 290 and Sam Houston Tollway. Great location to live. VACANT! Beautiful, unique open concept home in Spring Shadows. Furnished with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer along with other furniture pieces that will be staying in the house. Huge Kitchen with wet bar on the opposite side. Plenty of storage space. Huge Master suite with his and hers walk-in closets. Second Bedroom is located next to the stairway with access to Pool area. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Newly installed REME Halo, an RGF Air Purification System. Cleaning service, Lawn Maintenance, Pool Service is included. Did not Flood. MUST SEE!