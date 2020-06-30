All apartments in Houston
3007 Kenross Street

Location

3007 Kenross Street, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
NO pets, No smokers, no exceptions. Just minutes away from Memorial City Mall, Energy Corridor, I-10 Katy Frwy, U.S 290 and Sam Houston Tollway. Great location to live. VACANT! Beautiful, unique open concept home in Spring Shadows. Furnished with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer along with other furniture pieces that will be staying in the house. Huge Kitchen with wet bar on the opposite side. Plenty of storage space. Huge Master suite with his and hers walk-in closets. Second Bedroom is located next to the stairway with access to Pool area. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Newly installed REME Halo, an RGF Air Purification System. Cleaning service, Lawn Maintenance, Pool Service is included. Did not Flood. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Kenross Street have any available units?
3007 Kenross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Kenross Street have?
Some of 3007 Kenross Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Kenross Street currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Kenross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Kenross Street pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Kenross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 3007 Kenross Street offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Kenross Street offers parking.
Does 3007 Kenross Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Kenross Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Kenross Street have a pool?
Yes, 3007 Kenross Street has a pool.
Does 3007 Kenross Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3007 Kenross Street has accessible units.
Does 3007 Kenross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Kenross Street has units with dishwashers.

