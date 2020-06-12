300 Wilcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool

Masterfully remodeled two bedroom and two and a half bathroom townhome. Conveniently located and with easy access to major freeways and roads. The property has NEVER flooded. First floor living with a spacious open floor concept, with a convenient half bath. Quartz counter tops and wood floors throughout the home. Soft close cabinets in the bathrooms and kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms on the second floor, each with its own bathroom. Lots of closet and storage space. The home comes with all of the NEW appliance you need: refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher. The community includes pool facilities walking distance from the property, and a guard post for your added security. Come and see why you will call it home!