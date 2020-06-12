All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:28 PM

300 Wilcrest Drive

300 Wilcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

300 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Masterfully remodeled two bedroom and two and a half bathroom townhome. Conveniently located and with easy access to major freeways and roads. The property has NEVER flooded. First floor living with a spacious open floor concept, with a convenient half bath. Quartz counter tops and wood floors throughout the home. Soft close cabinets in the bathrooms and kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms on the second floor, each with its own bathroom. Lots of closet and storage space. The home comes with all of the NEW appliance you need: refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher. The community includes pool facilities walking distance from the property, and a guard post for your added security. Come and see why you will call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Wilcrest Drive have any available units?
300 Wilcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Wilcrest Drive have?
Some of 300 Wilcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Wilcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Wilcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Wilcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Wilcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 300 Wilcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 300 Wilcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 300 Wilcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Wilcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Wilcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 Wilcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 300 Wilcrest Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 300 Wilcrest Drive has accessible units.
Does 300 Wilcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Wilcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

