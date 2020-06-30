2952 Rusk St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 Off !st Months Rent & Free Applications All Month - APPLY NOW!

Ideal location being an end unit with lots of extra windows. Pedestrian friendly community in the heart of the popular EaDo District. First Place Award winning Capitol Oaks situated along bike trail and the new Metro rail. Tall ceilings, huge island kitchen with 3 big windows in the kitchen, living room with a fireplace along with a huge balcony. Large master suite with a large and medium closet and a wonderful master bathroom. Eco-friendly features to lower utility costs.