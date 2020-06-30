All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:49 PM

2952 Rusk St

2952 Rusk Street · No Longer Available
Location

2952 Rusk Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 Off !st Months Rent & Free Applications All Month - APPLY NOW!
Ideal location being an end unit with lots of extra windows. Pedestrian friendly community in the heart of the popular EaDo District. First Place Award winning Capitol Oaks situated along bike trail and the new Metro rail. Tall ceilings, huge island kitchen with 3 big windows in the kitchen, living room with a fireplace along with a huge balcony. Large master suite with a large and medium closet and a wonderful master bathroom. Eco-friendly features to lower utility costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2952 Rusk St have any available units?
2952 Rusk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2952 Rusk St currently offering any rent specials?
2952 Rusk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2952 Rusk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2952 Rusk St is pet friendly.
Does 2952 Rusk St offer parking?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not offer parking.
Does 2952 Rusk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2952 Rusk St have a pool?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not have a pool.
Does 2952 Rusk St have accessible units?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not have accessible units.
Does 2952 Rusk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2952 Rusk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2952 Rusk St does not have units with air conditioning.

