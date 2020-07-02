2914 Leeland Street

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease a townhouse in East Downtown Houston! Windows throughout this gorgeous property lets in natural lighting throughout. Fantastic features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a lovely view overlooking a lush courtyard. The washer, dryer, flat screen tv and refrigerator stay with this beautifully kept gated community! A gorgeous kitchen in this amazing three-story townhome. The open layout makes it an enjoyable place to cook and dine. There is plenty of space to accommodate guests. This kitchen has a huge island with ample serving area.Walkability is high in EADO, unique bars and restaurants line the streets. Centrally located to downtown, midtown, the medical center, museum district and all major highways. A must see!