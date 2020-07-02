All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2914 Leeland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2914 Leeland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2914 Leeland Street

2914 Leeland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2914 Leeland Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Wonderful opportunity to lease a townhouse in East Downtown Houston! Windows throughout this gorgeous property lets in natural lighting throughout. Fantastic features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a lovely view overlooking a lush courtyard. The washer, dryer, flat screen tv and refrigerator stay with this beautifully kept gated community! A gorgeous kitchen in this amazing three-story townhome. The open layout makes it an enjoyable place to cook and dine. There is plenty of space to accommodate guests. This kitchen has a huge island with ample serving area.Walkability is high in EADO, unique bars and restaurants line the streets. Centrally located to downtown, midtown, the medical center, museum district and all major highways. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Leeland Street have any available units?
2914 Leeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2914 Leeland Street have?
Some of 2914 Leeland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2914 Leeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Leeland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Leeland Street pet-friendly?
No, 2914 Leeland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2914 Leeland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Leeland Street offers parking.
Does 2914 Leeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2914 Leeland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Leeland Street have a pool?
No, 2914 Leeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Leeland Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 Leeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Leeland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2914 Leeland Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston