All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2902 Stoney Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2902 Stoney Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2902 Stoney Wood Drive

2902 Stoney Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2902 Stoney Wood Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call (713) 398-0455! This home is a must see! This gem is centrally located near Dairy Ashford, Hwy 6, I-10 etc! Huge home, great floor plan, with Master Bedroom downstairs! Two additional bedrooms upstairs as well as an open flow game room with built in shelving! Enjoy the amazing hardwood floors in the entry and dining room! The spacious Kitchen offers an island, modern appliances and connecting breakfast room! Relax in the separate Jacuzzi style tub or shower in master bathroom!
This home is a must see! This gem is centrally located near Dairy Ashford, Hwy 6, I-10 etc! Huge home, great floor plan, with Master Bedroom downstairs! Two additional bedrooms upstairs as well as an open flow game room with built in shelving! Enjoy the amazing hardwood floors in the entry and dining room! The spacious Kitchen offers an island, modern appliances and connecting breakfast room! Relax in the separate Jacuzzi style tub or shower in master bathroom! Please call (713) 398-0455!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have any available units?
2902 Stoney Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have?
Some of 2902 Stoney Wood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Stoney Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Stoney Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Stoney Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Stoney Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Stoney Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77079
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston