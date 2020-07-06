2902 Stoney Wood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please call (713) 398-0455! This home is a must see! This gem is centrally located near Dairy Ashford, Hwy 6, I-10 etc! Huge home, great floor plan, with Master Bedroom downstairs! Two additional bedrooms upstairs as well as an open flow game room with built in shelving! Enjoy the amazing hardwood floors in the entry and dining room! The spacious Kitchen offers an island, modern appliances and connecting breakfast room! Relax in the separate Jacuzzi style tub or shower in master bathroom!

