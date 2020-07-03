All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2902 Broadmead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2902 Broadmead Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

2902 Broadmead Drive

2902 Broadmead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeswood Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2902 Broadmead Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
So comfortable that home consistently rents long-term! Pets and smokers negotiable (back yard & deck are perfect for both!). Neighborhood considered quiet and peaceful: dog-walkers mosey down the streets and neighbors hail neighbors. Did NOT flood. (current photos not available at this time)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Broadmead Drive have any available units?
2902 Broadmead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Broadmead Drive have?
Some of 2902 Broadmead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Broadmead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Broadmead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Broadmead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Broadmead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Broadmead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Broadmead Drive offers parking.
Does 2902 Broadmead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Broadmead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Broadmead Drive have a pool?
No, 2902 Broadmead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Broadmead Drive have accessible units?
No, 2902 Broadmead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Broadmead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Broadmead Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston