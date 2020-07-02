2811 St Emanuel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED ROOF TOP DECK WITH DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS!!!!!! Completely gated front area with walk out from bottom bedroom suite, walk-in closet and attached full bath (not the Master bedroom). Wood floors throughout the home. This beautiful 4 story home (rooftop deck is the 4th story) is located immediately off 288 with noise cancelling double-pane windows and insulated walls. Each bedroom is a suite and has its own attached full bath and walk-in closet. The garage has beautiful Epoxy floors. A wall of SLIDING POCKET PATIO DOORS leading to your balcony with a downtown view from the living room. Walls of storage in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Island/ bar and breakfast nook. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.