All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2811 St Emanuel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2811 St Emanuel Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 St Emanuel Street

2811 St Emanuel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2811 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77004
Greater Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED ROOF TOP DECK WITH DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS!!!!!! Completely gated front area with walk out from bottom bedroom suite, walk-in closet and attached full bath (not the Master bedroom). Wood floors throughout the home. This beautiful 4 story home (rooftop deck is the 4th story) is located immediately off 288 with noise cancelling double-pane windows and insulated walls. Each bedroom is a suite and has its own attached full bath and walk-in closet. The garage has beautiful Epoxy floors. A wall of SLIDING POCKET PATIO DOORS leading to your balcony with a downtown view from the living room. Walls of storage in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Island/ bar and breakfast nook. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 St Emanuel Street have any available units?
2811 St Emanuel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 St Emanuel Street have?
Some of 2811 St Emanuel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 St Emanuel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2811 St Emanuel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 St Emanuel Street pet-friendly?
No, 2811 St Emanuel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2811 St Emanuel Street offer parking?
Yes, 2811 St Emanuel Street offers parking.
Does 2811 St Emanuel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 St Emanuel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 St Emanuel Street have a pool?
No, 2811 St Emanuel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2811 St Emanuel Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2811 St Emanuel Street has accessible units.
Does 2811 St Emanuel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 St Emanuel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston