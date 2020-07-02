2811 St Emanuel Street

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED ROOF TOP DECK WITH DOWNTOWN SKYLINE VIEWS!!!!!! Completely gated front area with walk out from bottom bedroom suite, walk-in closet and attached full bath (not the Master bedroom). Wood floors throughout the home. This beautiful 4 story home (rooftop deck is the 4th story) is located immediately off 288 with noise cancelling double-pane windows and insulated walls. Each bedroom is a suite and has its own attached full bath and walk-in closet. The garage has beautiful Epoxy floors. A wall of SLIDING POCKET PATIO DOORS leading to your balcony with a downtown view from the living room. Walls of storage in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Island/ bar and breakfast nook. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included.