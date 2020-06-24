All apartments in Houston
2811 Misty Heath Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 Misty Heath Lane

2811 Misty Heath Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Misty Heath Ln, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous two story townhome in gated community on corner lot! First floor offers crown molding, recessed lighting, and beautiful tile floors throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counters, large breakfast bar, white appliances, and easy to clean tile backsplash. All appliances included! Master suite offers high ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower and whirlpool tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Open back patio and community pool for those warm summer days!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have any available units?
2811 Misty Heath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 2811 Misty Heath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Misty Heath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Misty Heath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane offer parking?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2811 Misty Heath Lane has a pool.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have accessible units?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Misty Heath Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Misty Heath Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

