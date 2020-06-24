2811 Misty Heath Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous two story townhome in gated community on corner lot! First floor offers crown molding, recessed lighting, and beautiful tile floors throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counters, large breakfast bar, white appliances, and easy to clean tile backsplash. All appliances included! Master suite offers high ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower and whirlpool tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Open back patio and community pool for those warm summer days!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.