2810 Polk Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $2275

Security Deposit: $2075

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 2074

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator. Washer, Dryer



Extras: Come see this beautiful property and be the next to call it home! This property has so much to offer, Beautiful interior and exterior. The open kitchen has a large island, lots of counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances included and an open view to the spacious living room. Spacious dining area. Lovely wood floor stair cases, 2 balconies with great views, Large bedrooms with walk in closets. The master bath features a stylish double vanity. Washer and dryer included! All this located only minutes from downtown and midtown area! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.