All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2810 Polk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2810 Polk Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:51 AM

2810 Polk Street

2810 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2810 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $2275
Security Deposit: $2075
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 2074
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Double Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator. Washer, Dryer

Extras: Come see this beautiful property and be the next to call it home! This property has so much to offer, Beautiful interior and exterior. The open kitchen has a large island, lots of counter and cabinet space with stainless steel appliances included and an open view to the spacious living room. Spacious dining area. Lovely wood floor stair cases, 2 balconies with great views, Large bedrooms with walk in closets. The master bath features a stylish double vanity. Washer and dryer included! All this located only minutes from downtown and midtown area! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Polk Street have any available units?
2810 Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Polk Street have?
Some of 2810 Polk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Polk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Polk Street is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Polk Street offer parking?
No, 2810 Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 2810 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 Polk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 2810 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 2810 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Polk Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way
Houston, TX 77021
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Tuscany Walk
2001 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston